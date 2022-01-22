Home page world

From: Christina Denk

divide

The Hanau fire brigade had to save a hotel guest from a ten meter deep shaft on Saturday night (January 22nd). © Screenshot Facebook Fire Department Hanau

In Hanau, a hotel guest fell into a tiny shaft in the middle of the night. In some places it was only 50 centimeters wide. Pictures show the complicated rescue.

Hanau – shock in the night: In a hotel on the Heumarkt in Hanau, a hotel guest fell into a supply shaft during the night. According to the fire brigade, they were called at around 2:30 a.m. to the ten-meter-deep shaft. The seriously injured hotel guest was unable to free himself.

The rescue by the emergency services was difficult. The “supply shaft only had a diameter of 50 by 40 centimeters due to various pipelines,” writes the fire brigade in its mission report on Facebook. The fire brigade’s special high-altitude rescue unit had to move in. Immediately after the special forces arrived, a height rescuer was lowered down to the seriously injured man to prepare him for rescue. Pictures of the Hanau fire brigade show the complicated rescue.

Accident at supply shaft: Hotel guest is rescued with serious injuries

The man was finally rescued after an hour and a half. The seriously injured man was then treated by an ambulance around 4 a.m., reports the fire brigade. It was initially unclear why he fell into the shaft. A total of 35 emergency services were involved in the operation until after five in the morning.

High-altitude rescue is not only used in the mountains. Again and again she has to move out in the city area. In 2019, the emergency services rescued a crane driver from a height of 50 meters, who had probably suffered a heart attack there. Only recently had the high-altitude rescue team deployed on the high banks of the Isar. A mother and her son misjudged a lot on a walk. (chd/dpa)