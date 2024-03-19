A criminal case has been opened into an attack by a stray dog ​​on a 10-year-old boy in the village of Filimonovo in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the region and the Republic of Khakassia reported this on March 19 on its website.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 18, when the minor was returning home from school. According to investigators, approximately 15 m from the school fence, a stray dog ​​attacked the boy, as a result of which he received injuries in the form of bite wounds in the area of ​​his right eye.

The boy was taken to the ophthalmological hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

A criminal case has been initiated into the attack under Part 1 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”).

“During the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions (inaction) of officials of the Kansky district administration and those responsible for catching and keeping stray animals,” the department summed up.

On March 10, dogs attacked a child in Irkutsk. The footage shows how one of the dogs grabbed the boy by the clothes and dragged him across the yard until adults intervened. According to an eyewitness, the boy is fine and was not injured.