Although car manufacturers carry out various tests before launching their vehicles on the market, the models, even those with zero kilometers, may have some flaws. For this reason, Drivers have to be alert to possible warnings. This happened with a brand that warned about a problem with its units in the United States.

The American unit of Honda Motor has recalled 254,000,000 vehicles in the North American nation due to a risk of fuel pump failure, the same one that will be replaced at the dealerships.

According to a report filed by the automaker with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and compiled by CNN, so far the company has no reports related to injuries due to this failure. However, he accepted that yes has received around 4,042 warranty claims since 2018. It should even be mentioned that this is not the first time that the Japanese brand has called its vehicles for review for that same part. In 2021, it served 628,000 units, and in 2020, 136,000 for the same problem.

Such fuel pump failure can cause the vehicle to stop running unexpectedly. while driving, which increases the risk of accidents by preventing the engine from starting.

What are the Honda cars that are being recalled in the United States?

The owners of Honda models from the years 2018 to 2020 who must make an appointment at their dealership They are Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Passport. The failure is also related to several Acura brand modelsincluding ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX and NSX vehicles.

The Honda Accord has been recalled

The company also reported that The call for review is not only in force in the United States but also in Japan and China and that to solve the problem it is placing bombs with greater density. However, it clarified that at the moment it does not have enough components to replace the defective parts, so the service will be produced in stages over the coming months and will be completely free for customers.