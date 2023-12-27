The recent comments by actor Lucho Cáceres have unleashed an intense controversy after he disparaged the outcome of the final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' by calling it absurd and that it only 'stupids' people. These statements were not well received by Erick Elera, one of the protagonists, who got into a heated virtual discussion with Cáceres. This exchange even included the participation of Irma Maury, known as 'Doña Nelly'.

In response, Lucecita Ceballos, recognized for her role as the evil 'Dalila' in 'AFHS', decided to confront Cáceres' opinions and downplayed them by pointing out that the ratings success of the production of America TV speaks for itself. “I find your comment about him funny,” she commented.

What was Lucecita Ceballos' response to Lucho Cáceres' comments on 'AFHS'?

Lucecita Ceballosa 46-year-old Colombian actress, ignored the criticism of Lucho Cáceres and endorsed the 'AFHS' series' ability to entertain audiences.

“Only he (Lucho) knows the reasons for giving statements. I'm not interested in knowing your reasons for commenting that way, but it's unimportant. The rating and affection that the series has says it all. Furthermore, time continues to confirm that the series works. 'At the bottom there is room' manages to connect with people and disconnect them from problems or stress. It is a series to have fun and have a good time,” the TV host also told Trome.

In 'AFHS', Delilah was Kimberly's mother. Photo: América TV

Why does Lucecita Ceballos find Lucho Cáceres' criticism of 'AFHS' funny?

On the other hand, the popular 'Delilah', who reappeared in the final episode of 'AFHS' During Joel and Patty's wedding, he revealed that he found Lucho Cáceres' statements funny and praised the quick response of his colleague Erick Elera.

“Erick's response represents all of us who participated in the series. He was quite clear with what he thought, very accurate, diplomatic and exact. His (Lucho's) comment seems funny to me, because the rating of the series reflects something else, it is the most viewed production, people like it and his comments are not going to affect the rating that the series enjoys.”he assured.

Lucho Cáceres generated controversy on social networks with this controversial post. Erick Elera decided to respond in the comments box. Photo: Instagram

Will Delilah appear in the eleventh season of 'AFHS'?

“It's always nice to record again for 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', but I don't know what will happen later and anything can happen. Everything is unpredictable, but it is obvious that I hope that 'Delilah' continues in the story. I have a lot of fun bringing the character to life,” Trome told him daily.

