The Canadian Myles Creighton was the champion of the Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship presented by Volvo, the tenth stop of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, which concluded this Sunday at the El Rincón de Cajicá club course, and in which Ricardo Celia, with a great shot, entered the top 15 of the tournament to be the best Colombian in the contest.

Celia finished the tournament with 67 shots (-5), to move up to thirteenth position on the board, next to Puerto Rican Chris Nido.

The man from Barranquilla put it from off the green at 13, counting an eagle there and combining it with three more birdies in the first leg and a single bogey, at 10, closing with another great success on the complicated par 4 of the 18th of the course.

“I played very solid, I hit it well all week, very happy with how I hit the ball, I’m leaving with the positive this week, which was from tee to green, I was very solid,” said Celia, who qualified with this result. to the Jalisco Open GDL in a couple of weeks, the last competition of the regular season of the US tour.

Bogota’s Ómar Beltrán, with 214 (-2), tied in box 47, followed by Daniel Zuluaga from Risarald (even) in 52nd place and by amateur Daniel Medellín, 59 with 221 (+5).

The tournament champion played with borrowed clubs

Meanwhile, playing for the second week in a row with several borrowed clubs, including a putter, Canadian Myles Creighton reached an overall score of 269 (-19) to win at El Rincón.

The 27-year-old delivered a final card of 68 shots and that allowed him to be separated, on aggregate, by a punch from Austin Hitt. The American needed a birdie on the 72nd hole to extend the title game to a playoff, but he missed his putt and had to settle for second place. Last week at Ruitoque, Hitt also finished second, just one stroke behind the winner.

Creighton entered the final round three shots off the lead, but quickly cut the gap with four birdies over his first eight holes.

Although Creighton bogeyed at 9, he recovered with key birdies at 10 and 12. At 16 he made his second bogey of the day, but luckily a good par at 18 after a 30-foot birdie putt gave him his first win as a member of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

“I can’t believe it. If you told me I was going to win a tournament on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this year, this would probably have been the last one I would pick because I didn’t play the course well last year. Everything that has happened these two weeks has just been unbelievable,” said Creighton, who has been a professional since 2018.

Creighton arrived at El Rincón de Cajicá after a tie for seventh place last week in Bucaramanga. In addition to this top-10 and his victory this Sunday at the Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship, the Canadian had other good results: a tie for third place at the VISA Open in Argentina and a tie for third place at Termas de Río. Hondo Invitational.

After ten tournaments so far this season, Creighton takes the lead in the Totalplay Cup for the first time, where he now appears with 972 points. Second place, 55 points behind the Canadian, now goes to the champion of the Roberto De Vicenzo Memorial 100 years, the American Chandler Blanchet. The leader until last week, Walker Lee, is now third. The top-5 is closed by New Zealander Charlie Hillier (878 points) and American Conner Godsey (865 points).

