Former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Ritter declared hidden hatred for Zelensky among NATO countries

NATO countries secretly hate and disrespect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, so Kyiv’s hopes of joining the alliance are illusory. He announced it on air YouTube-channel US Tour of Duty former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter.

According to the American officer, Zelensky not only lives in a fictional world and harbors illusions about membership in the alliance, but also does not understand the true attitude of Western countries towards him.

Doesn’t he understand that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO? Never Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

Zelensky’s forecasts

Prior to this, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine would not join NATO until the end of the special operation. He pointed out that Kyiv would not involve any of the countries of the alliance in a military conflict, and therefore would not become a member of the military bloc until the conflict ended.

The head of state also assured that Ukraine is not looking for a replacement for the North Atlantic Alliance, considering it the best guarantee of security for the country.

We are not looking for a replacement for NATO. But we are adequate people and we understand that we will not drag a single NATO country into a war. Therefore, we understand that we will not be members of NATO while this war is going on. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader hoped to receive security guarantees from the West before joining NATO. Under them, Zelensky outlined sanctions against Russia, financing of Kyiv and the supply of weapons.

On May 1, at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, the President of Ukraine, on behalf of the people and soldiers, said that hopes for the country’s membership in NATO are becoming more remote.

Related materials:

“Ukraine’s membership is not on the agenda”

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO during the conflict is not considered. He added that “the only question is what will happen when the conflict is over.”

See also Guerra, again Figliuolo. Responsible for sending weapons to Ukraine I think everyone has already understood that the question of becoming a NATO member in the midst of a conflict is not on the agenda Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

At the same time, in April, Stoltenberg assured that “Ukraine’s full-fledged place is in the North Atlantic family,” therefore, with time and thanks to the support of the alliance, this goal will be achieved. According to him, all NATO allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the bloc.