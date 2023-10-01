A bust of Stalin was installed at the memorial to victims of repression in the Tula region

A bust of Joseph Stalin was installed on the territory of the complex in memory of victims of repression “Mednoye” in the Tula region. The director of the memorial, Alexander Chunosov, called this step logical, the publication reports. “Climb”.

In addition to the bust of Stalin, statues of Lenin, Kalinin, Dzerzhinsky and Sverdlov appeared in the complex. According to Chunosov, in this way the management of the complex decided to reflect that time. “This is the era. Did they not have anything to do with the repressions? What kind of inconsistency do you see here? Everything is logical, everything is clear,” he said.

The head of the memorial added that those dissatisfied with the decision cannot see the whole picture. In addition, a portrait of Stalin has been hanging in the main exhibition for a long time, whose presence, according to Chunosov, does not bother anyone.

Previously, the bust of the People’s Commissar of the NKVD under Stalin, Nikolai Yezhov, was dug up during construction work in one of the parks in the city of Orel. The statue is made of reinforced concrete, its weight is about 100 kilograms, and its height is more than 60 centimeters. The object was sent to the local history department for restoration.