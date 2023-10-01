Russia began this Sunday the second call of 2023 for compulsory military service in which it plans to recruit 130,000 citizens into its ranks between 18 and 27 years old and which for the first time includes the annexed Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Lugansk,

Along with the beginning of the call-up campaign, which will last until December 31, a law came into force that multiplied by ten, up to 30,000 rubles (a little more than 300 dollars), the fine for not appearing at the enlistment offices.

The Russian authorities have assured that the recruits will not be sent to the zone of military actions in Ukraine or to units located in the “new regions”as the ones annexed a year ago by Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Lugansk are called in Russia, despite not controlling all of their territories.

Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky head of Organization and Mobilization of the Russian General Staffstated this Friday that the number of “volunteers to participate in the special military operation (the war in Ukraine) is enough to fulfill the assigned tasks“.

According to the sailor, the high command has no plans for “additional mobilization actions” for the military campaign in Ukraine.

Last August the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinenacted a law that extended the maximum age for mandatory military service by three years, to 30, which will come into force on January 1, 2024.

The initiative to increase the age of military service was proposed at the end of 2022 by the Russian Minister of DefenseSergei Shoigu, after hundreds of thousands of men of military age left Russia following the mobilization decreed by Putin in September 2022.

