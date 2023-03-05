The book “Explanation in the Language of the Arabs in the Gharib Concerning the People of Grammar”, by the Egyptian Dr. Mahmoud Shaaban Abdel Nasser, is participating in the Eastern Book Fair in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, whose activities began last Thursday and will continue until March 11th.
The book was printed in the Saudi “Al-Ra’idah” House for Publishing and Distribution and issued it during its participation in the Cairo International Book Fair in its 54th edition, which was held from January 26 to February 6.
The volume, consisting of 400 pages of medium size, is considered one of the Egyptian books specialized in the science of grammar and morphology, and its chapters systematically review an explanation of the grammatical and morphological system of the Jordanian scholar Dr. Majed Ghazi Al-Zoubi Al-Hamidi, which is a unique system in its chapter.
Dr. Mahmoud Shaaban, the author of the book, told the German News Agency (DPA) today, Sunday, that despite the large number of scientific systems in the science of grammar and morphology, past and present, no one has dealt with systems in this section, and these strange issues remained unclear in the field. Books of grammar, interpretation, readings, and Arabic dictionaries, and grammarians contented themselves with referring to some issues in their books and stating that they are strange.
He pointed out that from here came the idea of the book to collect these disparate issues in these literature in one system that combines them in a way that facilitates their memorization for every seeker of this type of knowledge, pointing out that in the book he provides a full explanation of this unique system that fills a door of deficiency in the grammatical literature. And strange morphology and clarify the opinion of scholars and reveal the face of strangeness in it.
The book is distinguished by the robustness of the style, the strength of the phrases, and the author’s ability to organize this number of strange issues scattered in the stomachs of books and others. In it, and a statement of the most likely opinions with evidence, as they were cited by the verses of the Holy Qur’an, the noble hadith of the Prophet, and the prose and poetic sayings of the Arabs. It is noteworthy that Dr. Mahmoud Shaaban Abdel Nasser holds a Ph.D. in Arabic Language, Department of Linguistics, from Al-Azhar University in Assiut, and a faculty member in the Faculty of Arabic Language at the university.
He published several books in the sciences of the Arabic language, including “Explanation of Good Explanation in the Systems of the Chapter of Deletion and Addition”, “The Meanings of the Qur’an for Al-Farra’ Bibliography and Analysis”, “The Impact of the Prophet’s Hadith on Raising the Competence of Judgment by Necessity”, and “The Case for Philosophy in Nahw Al-Ramani Between Fairness and Injustice.” And “A Critical Reading of Sibawayh’s Research on Al-Mizan” and other publications.
