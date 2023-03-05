A few weeks ago the Russians used for the first time in Ukraine a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers thanks to its 1,010 kilograms of high explosive. This was reported by the Defense Express website, which cites anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, first shown in Russia in 2019.

The bomb was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40 centimeters, the bomb can be dropped at up to 15 kilometers of altitude.

Meanwhile, as reported by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov to Bild, Russian losses amount to up to 500 dead and wounded soldiers every day in the battle for the conquest of the strategic city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine. The minister called Russian soldiers “cannon fodder” as part of a “meat grinder tactic” used by Moscow.