Goma (agencies)

At least one bomb exploded at Goma airport, the center of North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, yesterday, in the context of ongoing battles in the region with M23 rebels. The sources that reported the news at the airport and in the regional administration were not able to provide any information at the present time about the damage resulting from the bomb or its source.

The source in the local administration confirmed that “Goma airport witnessed a bomb explosion at night,” refusing to reveal more details.

A security source, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke of two bomb explosions at the airport, indicating that they did not cause damage.

The security source said, “There are experts at the site to verify the source of the fire.” Since the end of 2021, North Kivu has been witnessing a military conflict between the M23 movement (March 23 Movement) on the one hand, and the Congolese army on the other.