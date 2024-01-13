The striker underwent an x-ray examination on Saturday on his posterior thigh muscles, which was injured in training on Friday, and once the results are evaluated, a decision will be made regarding his participation in the tournament.

Abu Bakr is one of only 4 players on Cameroon's current roster who were part of the title-winning squad in the 2017 edition in Gabon.

The 31-year-old participated in 97 international matches with Cameroon, including three World Cup finals and the previous three editions of the African Cup of Nations.

The Cameroon national team has the option of replacing its captain on the list participating in the tournament, before the first match in Group C against Guinea in Yamoussoukro, on Monday.