The Government of Iran condemned this Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the journalist and activist Narges Mohammadi and described it “as a political act” and a measure of “pressure” from the West.

“The decision of the Nobel Peace Committee is a political act in line with the interventionist policy and anti-Iranian sentiment from some European governments,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kananí in a statement.

The diplomat stated that this is another “measure of pressure from the West” against Iran and that it adds to “economic and inhuman terrorism.” that the country has suffered “for more than four decades.

Kananí stated that Mohammadi has been convicted of “repeatedly violating the law and committing criminal acts,” which is why the award of the prize represents a “deviation from the original objectives of the Nobel Peace Prize”.

“Iran, as one of the founders of the United Nations, always works to achieve peace in the regional and global sphere,” the spokesperson said.

Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Peace Prize 2023.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced this Friday the awarding of the prestigious award to Mohammadi “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.” and their fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

The Nobel Prize also linked Mohammadi’s activism with the protests unleashed last year after the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, after being arrested for not wearing the Islamic veil properly.

“The motto adopted by the protesters – “Woman, life, freedom” – accurately expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi,” the Norwegian committee said.

Iran has blamed countries such as the United States, France, Germany and Israel, among others, for fomenting the protests, which disappeared after a strong state repression, which caused 500 deaths.

Mohammadi is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for “spreading propaganda against the state.” and has been in and out of Iranian prisons for years.

His activism has cost him 13 arrests and five sentences of 31 years in prison in total and 154 lashes.

The journalist and activist has not seen her children for eight years, who are in Paris, and has spent long periods in solitary confinement.

