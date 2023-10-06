Friday, October 6, 2023, 7:37 p.m.



| Updated 7:45 p.m.

It has taken months, but KTM has finally made a decision. Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernández will be the couple of the GasGas Tech3 team in the premier category for next season. Meanwhile, Pol Espargaró, 32 years old, will assume the position of third driver and tester, remaining alongside Dani Pedrosa to make all the substitutions due to injury and the ‘wild cards’ that may arise. The Austrian brand thus rewards Acosta, Moto3 world champion in 2021 and Moto2 leader in 2023. They had promised him a place in the premier class and, not without complications, they have done so.

In a statement, KTM explained the new position of the youngest of the Espargarós in its structure: “Pol will occupy a crucial and highly valued position for the Pierer Mobility Motorsport project. [el grupo que engloba a KTM] next year. The 32-year-old rider has been part of this joint decision for the short and long-term future of the company’s objectives in MotoGP.

Pol Espargaro, Moto2 world champion in 2013, is coming back from a very serious injury. He needed more than four months of treatment, breaking his jaw and several vertebrae. His return to competition has been very difficult and even he himself has acknowledged that the most complicated thing is for his brain to get used to driving at more than 350 kilometers per hour. Now, he has decided to step aside and give his place to the emerging Pedro Acosta, 19 years old.

The Austrian brand thanks Pol Espargaró for taking a step aside to make room for the Mazarron native on the team.

Pit Beirer, the director of GasGas Motorsports, confessed that “we had to make an important and difficult decision for our team facing 2024. Augusto has taken some impressive first steps in MotoGP and we are totally convinced that he has the speed and intelligence to keep progressing. “Pedro is a very special talent, who has already won a lot and very quickly, and in 2024 he will have to learn to take the next step with the greats of MotoGP,” he assured.

Banner of the future



This was a logical and natural step for Acosta, who will once again partner with Augusto Fernández. They already were in 2022 in Moto2. It must be remembered that when the Mazarrón rider was proclaimed Moto3 champion in 2021, KTM protected him with a contract for which he would race two seasons in Moto2, before making the leap to the premier class in 2024 in one of its two structures. If this agreement was not made effective, Acosta would be free to sign for any factory, and his lifelong brand was not about to lose the great banner of his future.

The problem has been finding accommodation in a structure with four motorcycles (two from Red Bull KTM and two from GasGas Tech3) and four drivers with a contract. The generosity of Pol Espargaró to step aside and give his motorcycle to Pedro Acosta has finally unblocked the situation.