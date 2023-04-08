Andrea Papi, 26, was jogging in a mountain forest area near his village of Caldes, in the Trentino region, when he was attacked by a bear.

And the rescue units moved to search for the young man after receiving a warning from his family members who were worried about not returning home, and found his body from Wednesday to Thursday night on a cliff with deep wounds in the neck, arms and abdomen, while it appeared that some of these wounds were caused by an animal attack. big on it.

A source familiar with the investigation said that the results of the autopsy indicated that Andrea Papi died of injuries he sustained after being attacked by a bear, confirming information reported by Italian media.

Local authorities later confirmed the circumstances of the incident and “decided to launch an urgent operation to kill the bear” as soon as it was spotted, Trentino district chief Maurizio Fogatti announced during a press conference.

For her part, Annamaria Procacci of the National Association for the Protection of Animals denounced the authorities’ failure to take any preventive measures.

“Humans are not targets for bears, but these animals show fear of people and keep their distance,” Procacci, a former deputy, told AFP.

Italy includes between 120 and 200 bears that live specifically in Trentino and Abruzzo (center).

The murder of Andrea Papi is the first such incident recorded in the European country.