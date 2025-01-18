Going on Erasmus is one of the plans that many young people consider being able to live when they are at university. It is estimated that about 40,000 Spanish students participate in this university exchange program each year, in which, more than the training that is achieved, many applaud the experience of leaving home, meeting people and living, for the first time, with total independence. . Usually this happens from the third year of the degree and it is common that at first the displaced end up joining people from the same country to have more cultural and language facilities. However, sometimes there are also clashes when sharing with young people from other regions and this is what happened to Julen. He is a young Basque who a year ago went on Erasmus to Italy for a few months and there he met many Andalusians. . The differences he noticed from the first moment especially surprised him and now he wanted to explain them in a video that is sweeping his TikTok (@unaanuue). And despite having very little activity and followers, it has managed, in less than a day, to exceed 400,000 views. “I got a little nervous.” Julen explains that when he got there he joined a WhatsApp group with other Erasmus students and He realized that more than half of the people were Andalusians. «I got a little nervous because, apart from the fact that I didn’t know anyone outside the Basque Country, I knew that there was a culture clash regarding the Basques and the Andalusians», he remarks. “I had my prejudices…”, he admits. Julen comments, probably jokingly and remembering the film ‘Eight Basque Surnames’, that he saw two monologues by Dani Rovira. The first interaction he had with them, he remembers very clearly, was at some girls’ house. “They all sat on chairs and I had no place to sit and I stayed at the door,” he explains, who remembers that then “a Sevillian came to me and said, just like that, ‘Quiyo’, what are you?” the security guard of the house?’ “I was left totally defenseless,” he confesses, not even knowing what to say. “No one has called me ‘quiyo’ in my life” and I also didn’t see any more importance in how he was standing next to the door, insists Julen, who admits that he didn’t understand the comment and that “I got nervous.” Furthermore, the Basque says that his companions were clapping and singing flamenco all night. “I was like ‘if this continues, I’m going to go home,’ confesses Julen, who was about to call his parents to tell them that he didn’t want to be there. However, things changed” luck” in a matter of days. “I began to understand them and they began to understand me,” Julen explains to his followers, highlighting that the experience “ended up being a joy” although he is clear that “we are totally different. In other words, I don’t think there is a bigger clash than a Basque and an Andalusian. Related news standard No This is the Finns’ trick to insulate their houses from the cold and frost: economical and easy to install JM standard No A Finnish woman in Spain reveals the name of our country that they would never name: “It’s my favorite” ABCFrom what he has seen, he considers that, although there are always all kinds of personalities, the Basques are calmer and colder “and they are a bomb” but with whom he ended up getting along a lot. “I can say that a Basque and an Andalusian can get along well,” he ends the video, which already has more than a thousand comments. Some have talked to him about the prejudices that still exist and others have responded along the lines that integrating in the south is easier than doing so in the north.

#Basque #Erasmus #Andalusians #experience #home