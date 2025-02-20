In recent years, personal submarines are charging some prominence within the nautical sector. These vessels offer the possibility, to those who can afford it, of Discover the seabed from comfort and security. One of the companies specialized in … This field is U-Bat Worxcompany that every so often presents new models designed for both couples, and larger groups. One of its most recent star models is The Super Sub.

This model, The most hydrodynamic submarine in the market, It stands out for its long tail, its advanced wing design and its large access trap, a upper hatch that allows a comfortable entry inside the submarine. In addition, innovative Hydrofoills in the back of the submarine allow this to direct the thrust flow in a more effective way allowing abrupt turns and inclinations.

On the other hand, this firm has always opted for designs that allow you to enjoy the seabed optimally, so they have incorporated a transparent and acrylic pressure helmet placed in the front that offers 180 degrees. The interior, that can accommodate up to three people, It presents a comfortable and luxurious design with air conditioning and adjustable variable air flow from each seat, Bluetooth sound system and even fridge to cool drinks.

It has Sonar, a compact instrument with a wide field of vision (130 degrees), which has a range of 100 meters and acts as a second pair of eyes when navigating the underwater terrain, The innovative Sharc controllerwhich ensures that the hydroalas work in unison with the powerful propulsion systems to guarantee guests the most exciting trip, Marlin wireless remote controller, that the submarine can navigate on the surface and allow it to remove it from the support ship without a pilot inside, and UIS information system, which gives the pilot direct access to all the relevant information on a clear touch screen.

As regards, it is equipped with several functions, such as the MDP that prevents the pilot from immersing the greater depth of the operation, security buoy, security buoy, 96 hours of life support per passenger, which include supply of oxygen and CO2 purifiers to filter the air, and DMS system that makes the submarine automatically emerge in case the pilot is unable to control it, among other things.

Finally, this submersible has the best propulsion system in its class With four powerful engines that deliver 60 kW of thrust that when combined with the rudders allows pronounced ascents and descents of 30 degrees. Offers an unprecedented speed of up to 10 knots under water, What translates into 7 knots faster than an average submersible, a figure that makes it the seas supercar.