The British Parliament will close Stranger’s bar, one of the establishments most frequented by legislators in the Palace of Westminster, starting Monday, while it reviews its security measures after an alleged chemical submission incident that the police are investigating.

Open to MPs, their guests and some members of parliamentary staff, the bar is one of the busiest places by parliamentarians to socialize.

«We are aware of an incident that took place in the parliamentary premises at the beginning of januarywhich was reported to parliamentary security and is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service,” said a spokesperson for the British Parliament. And a representative of the House of Commons added: “The safety of all people on the premises remains a key priority».





London’s Metropolitan Police, which confirmed it was investigating the incident, received reports “of an alleged case of chemical subjugation in an establishment in the House of Commons, on Tuesday, January 7 around 6:30 p.m.». «The victim is being supported by the agents. At the moment there have been no arrests,” they added. The newspaper ‘Politico’ has reported that the victim, a woman who works as a parliamentary researcheralerted the bar staff and security at the institution. Chemical submission, by adding substances to a drink, is a specific offense in Great Britain, where the Police receive thousands of complaints a yearalthough many incidents go unreported.

