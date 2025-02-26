02/26/2025



Updated at 14: 44h.





During the hours before his death, all Felipe’s movements were being monitored and His murder was more than planned: It had to be the early morning of September 7, with the Rioja town of Haro to overflow with people in full parties in honor of the Virgen de la Vega.

The tasks of each were coordinated to execute the crime, steal and eliminate any evidence that could identify them. It went well for a while. Almost six months later, the Civil Guard has arrested in the frame Interior of your home. Among the detainees is his ex -partner, with whom he had a five -year relationship.

The ‘shitty’, as they nicknamed, was an old acquaintance In the Rioja city of 12,000 inhabitants per retailer of narcotics, but “did not get into trouble,” according to sources close to the investigation. However, that did not prevent him from brutally murdered by a little money and drugs.

At dawn, when he arrived at his house after the holidays of the town, Three hooded people were waiting for him to get off the elevator covered with balaclavas and they tried a brutal beating before forceing him at home. Once inside, they immobilized him to get his booty, scarce but enough. And after having achieved it, they ended their lives.









Despite the blood trash that flooded the housing break, no one learned anything until the next day: The neighbors of the lower floor and the landing were traveling Taking advantage of local parties. She was a friend of the victim with whom she had remained the next day who gave the alarm after seeing that she did not appear to the meeting and who warned the firefighters, who presented themselves at the home of the deceased, whom they found lifeless in the inside.

The investigation, in charge of the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard of La Rioja, in collaboration with the Criminalistics Laboratory, led the agents to a family clan of the same integrated locality, among other people, by an ex -partner of the ex -partner of the deceased.

All detainees -three men and two women between 39 and 44 years -were part of their surroundings and are considered alleged authors, in different degrees of participation, of the crimes of murder, theft with violence and belonging to the criminal group.