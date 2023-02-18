February 19, 2023 00:54
A baby girl, born in northern Syria during the devastating earthquake this month, has been reunited with her aunt after the deaths of her parents and siblings in the disaster.
Footage shared widely on social media after the quake showed a rescuer hurtling down a hill of rubble and then holding a newborn covered in dust.
It was later reported that the newborn was a girl and that she was the daughter of Abdullah and Afraa Mleihan, who died in the earthquake along with the rest of their children in the city of Jandris in the Syrian governorate of Aleppo.
The girl was receiving treatment in a hospital located in the western region of Afrin until the paramedics were able to verify the identities of her relatives.
And on Saturday, her aunt Hala and her husband, Khalil Al-Sawadi, finally received her and named her Afra, after her deceased mother.
Al-Sawadi said that this child means a lot to him and his family after she lost her entire family, adding that she will remain a memory for him, his wife and all relatives in the village of her mother and father.
On one of his arms he was carrying Afra wrapped in a pink blanket, while in the other he was putting his newborn girl, Ataa, in a blue blanket.
Ataa was born three days after the earthquake, and Al-Sawadi said he would raise them together.
He added that legal measures have been taken to confirm that his wife is the girl’s aunt, as well as a DNA test.
More than 5,800 people died in Syria as a result of the February 6 earthquake. The earthquake also left more than 40,000 people dead in Turkey.
