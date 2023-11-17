Friday, November 17, 2023, 1:34 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 76-year-old man was run over this Friday by a car in San Pedro del Pinatar. After 11:30 a.m., a call alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center and reported that the affected person was barely breathing.

Local Police officers, a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 and an assistance ambulance from the Civil Protection of San Pedro del Pinatar traveled to the scene. The UME 061 doctor reported that the injured man was transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital with a head injury.