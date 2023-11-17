Housing | There are no qualification requirements for apartment health inspectors, even though it can be a person’s entire property – “The house turned out to be a home house”

The level and content of the condition inspections of apartments vary drastically, and there are no official requirements for the qualifications of the condition inspectors. HS readers report biased and blatantly incorrect inspections. The experts list how to find a competent inspector.

Minttu Mikkonen HS

10:00 | Updated 14:35

Qsleep inspector Pekka Vaittinen taps the dark, large floor tiles of the bathroom with his orange stick and listens.

The stick itself is made from a plowing stick just for this purpose. Vaittinen has 25 years of experience in health inspections, and according to him, the bump of the stick tells you right away if a tile is loose.