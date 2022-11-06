A story for which there are no words. One of the two girls had taken courage to denounce the seventy-year-old, for him after the investigation the arrests were triggered.

It is a man aged 70 arrested by the agents of the Monza Mobile team. The seventy-year-old allegedly repeatedly raped his lover’s two daughters when they were still minors. All this would have happened constantly for 5 years in a row, exactly from 2015 to 2020.

Probably a real one nightmare what the two little girls had experienced. The story would have been brought to light by one of the two in a moment of serious emotional difficulty. Unfortunately one of them uses drugs and for this reason she found herself one day groped for suicide.

Once in hospital she was hospitalized and for some reason began to mention to the doctors what she herself called a “burden” she had been carrying for a long time. The girl began to open up and trust the doctors by telling what she had experienced. She was initially talking about something very big serious and of which He was ashamed Very. She also added that she had never dared to tell anyone anything.

He had told them his story about the violence he had suffered since he had 11 years. She added that his too sister she had been a victim of those abuses, in the same house where she lived with that man who was her mother’s partner.

The health personnel following the story turned to the Prosecutor of Monza to shed light on the story. After the investigation, disconcerting details emerged. The girl confirmed everything she had told her by also talking about video that he received from him in which he was intent on masturbating. He had also talked about requests for intimate photos and the investigation had confirmed everything.

The sister had tried to to deny everything but in front of the evidence he had to confess. The worst thing about what happened was that their mother had always known everything. She would also try to promise her daughter a gift if she retracted her version of her.

The Monza mobile team had tracked down the perpetrator and seized his phone and PC. Shocking facts came up as the investigation progressed. For example, the fact emerged that many times the mother acted as intermediary between the girls and her partner. For example, she showed sexual images of the man to his daughters.

Meanwhile, the investigating judge had drawn to the arrests the seventy-year-old in order to prevent him from committing the same crimes again and to do something to make the evidence disappear.

