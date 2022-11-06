The Lorca City Council Emergency Public School (Epeslor) has just been formally established and is operational to improve self-protection levels for all sectors of the population. It is the first of these characteristics in Spain and aims to train more than 5,000 people a year between professionals, volunteers and social groups, with special attention to children, the elderly and the most vulnerable population groups. The councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero, told LA VERDAD, who justified the start-up of the school in the growing demand for training in the Emergency and Civil Protection service, which has intensified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She recalled that in Lorca, in just four weeks, 300 trackers and 50 supervisors from the Covid coordination center (CeCovid) were trained to monitor people infected with coronavirus and their close contacts.

Casalduero pointed out that in our municipality there is an extensive record of natural risks that occur periodically, such as earthquakes and floods, and that it is necessary for emergency, security and essential services professionals and volunteers to receive ongoing training to carry out their mission in the best way possible. best possible in critical situations. He added that permanent training of the most vulnerable groups in the field of prevention and self-protection is also a priority to strengthen their survival and resilience capacities in the face of emergencies and catastrophes.

The head of the Lorca Emergency Service, Ricardo Villalba, explained that the study plan, which will be launched immediately, will be aimed especially at prioritizing the ability to cope with emergencies of children, adolescents and the elderly through workshops and talks on self-protection in educational centers and associations and they will receive health training with courses on basic life support and the use of semi-automatic defibrillators.

Conferences will be held for the rescue of collapsed structures, their consolidation and cartography management



The new volunteers in Civil Protection will follow the full training itinerary and the professionals will take specialization courses in specific areas. It is planned to carry out technical seminars for the rescue of collapsed structures and workshops for the consolidation of structures, in addition to others for the management of maps and cartography for Civil Protection volunteers.

Casalduero affirmed that Epeslor was born with a vocation for cooperation with other entities and administrations and, as a priority, with the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Autonomous Community and with the National School of Civil Protection. The collaboration will extend to entities dedicated to R&D in the field of emergency prevention and Epeslor will be the first municipal body with these powers.