The alleged aggressor would have grabbed the victim by the neck and strangled him according to the investigators’ first hypotheses.



12/13/2024



Updated at 09:58 a.m.





Agents of the National Police have arrested a 63-year-old man, of Spanish origin, as the alleged perpetrator of the homicide from a neighbor after a heated argument in the Valencian town of Alfafar, one of the municipalities most affected by the DANA tragedy on October 29.

The events occurred around eleven o’clock at night this past Thursday, December 12, when the CIMACC Room 091 received an alert through the Emergency Service 112, reporting that there had been an brawl between two neighborsone of them dying due to the injuries suffered.

For these reasons, agents from the National Police and the Local Police of Alfafar quickly moved to the scene, proceeding to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the homicide. There were also indications of the Homicide Group and the Scientific Police of Valencia, taking charge of the investigations to fully clarify the facts.

According to the first hypotheses that the researchers use, in the absence of practicing the pertinent autopsy at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia, it is believed that the alleged attacker would have grabbed her by the neck and strangled her until she died.