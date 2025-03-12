He Omega 3 It is an essential fatty acid for health. It contributes to the proper functioning of the heart, brain and sight, in addition to having anti -inflammatory properties. However, its presence in our daily diet has been reduced in a worrying way. But what foods can we consume to ensure an adequate intake of this nutrient?

On this subject, the well -known pharmaceutical and nutritionist has spoken recently Boticaria Garcíafamous for disseminating about different aspects of your profession. In a video posted on her social networks, the expert points out which are the best foods to increase Omega 3 levels in the diet.

What foods provide more Omega 3?

As explained, the recommended amount of Omega 3 varies, but in general it is advised A daily intake of about 500 milligramsequivalent to about 3.5 grams a week. To reach that figure, it points out that about six or seven nuts provide approximately 75% of the recommended daily dose.

If we opt for fish, A can of sardines triples that amount And it becomes an excellent option. In addition, a ration of 400 grams of salmon contains more than 6 grams of omega 3, which means that with that amount you can cover all the recommended intake for a week.









The key, according to the expert, is to combine these foods rich in Omega 3 to maintain optimal levels without complicating. He salmon, sardines and tuna They are the fish that lead the ranking, but there are also white fish that provide interesting amounts of this fatty acid. To this you can add plant options such as linen and chia seeds, which are also a natural and healthy source of Omega 3.