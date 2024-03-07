A 51-year-old man was seriously injured tonight in the fire at his home, located at number 9 Marquesas Street in the Madrid municipality of Torrejón de Ardoz, a spokesperson for the Community of Madrid Emergencies 112 informs this newspaper. The alert call occurred after three minutes past midnight this Thursday night.

When the firefighters arrived, the fire was “very developed”, but they managed to extinguish it and prevent it from spreading to the neighboring homes. Inside, the troops have rescued its only inhabitant, a 51-year-old man who suffered respiratory burns.

The Summa 112 medical team has intubated the patient and transferred him to the La Paz hospital in the capital with a serious prognosis. We have been served by no other neighbor.

The fire occurred inside a home located on the third floor of a total of five, which was “in its entirety” affected, the living room and part of the hallway by flames and the rest by smoke. The National Police investigates the events. It seems that the fire could have started in a curtain in the living room of the apartment.

