Mexico City.- The subvariant of Omicron was confirmed in Mexico this Monday by health authorities, who revealed that BA.2 It is already in national territory and it is estimated that it is more contagious than the first variants of SARS-COV2 detected so far.

According to preliminary data, this first case of the BA.2 subvariant was detected in a 48-year-old woman who underwent a PCR test in Mexico City last Thursday, January 17.

It was after two weeks of analysis that the National Institute of Genomic Medicine confirmed that this is the first case of the Ómicron subvariant, which is already present in at least 40 countries.

What we know about BA.2

Although according to what the World Health Organization has said, Omicron seems to be less lethal than Delta, this does not mean that it is not lethal, as it should be remembered that this variant is the cause of the fourth wave of Coronavirus worldwide.

So far little has been deciphered about Omicron’s newest subvariant, BA.2, however scientists fear it could be even more contagious.

Read more: Mexico borders on 5 million cases of Covid-19 in the pandemic

Other aspects that must be taken into account is that this subvariant, also called “stealth”, has genetic traits that make it a little more difficult to detect and it has not yet been determined whether this mutation has greater resistance to vaccines against the virus. Covid-19.