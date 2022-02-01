After yesterday’s absence, Honda started its shakedown at Sepang in Malaysia with test driver Stefan Bradl. The German and the RC213 V did not take to the track yesterday due to problems with logistic nature. The prototype of the house of the golden wing, in fact, had previously been diverted to Jerez to ride in Andalucia together with the Superbikes and on the journey to Kuala Lumpur with a stopover in Madrid and Dubai the equipment was stuck in the Emirate for longer than expected.

Today, however, Bradl was able to regularly enter the track, excellent news for Honda which will therefore be able to prepare in detail the prototype which will then be entrusted over the weekend in the two days of official tests to Marc Marquez, Pol Espargarò, Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami. Yesterday the fastest was Raul Fernandez, author of a 2’00 ″ 898 on the KTM with which he covered 46 laps.

Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio were also on track, with the rookie of the Gresini team struggling with intestinal problems that will keep him away from his Desmosedici today. The workaholic of the day was Suzuki test driver Sylvain Guintoli, author of 66 laps with the GSX-RR.