Friday, June 30, 2023, 18:01



Updated 18:21h.

A 45-year-old man died this Friday afternoon on Las Sirenas beach in La Manga del Mar Menor, within the municipality of Cartagena. The lifeguards from the lookout post rescued the victim, already unconscious, in the water 100 meters from the coast. Subsequently, they began to perform resuscitation maneuvers, since he had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest.

After notifying 112, members of the Local Police, the chief coordinator of Civil Protection and an Emergency Unit of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 went to the scene. Upon arrival, the sanitaros continued with resuscitation, but could not do anything to save his life.