Senator Miguel Ángel Mancera, former head of the Government of Mexico City, seeks the presidential candidacy for the opposition alliance “Va por México”with criticism of the electoral process and the promise to seek an unprecedented coalition government.

Interviewed in the Senate of the Republic, Mancera, from the Party of the Democratic Revolution, assured EFE that will remain firm in the race to champion the presidential candidacy of the opposition, heading for the June 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, other candidates from the opposition coalition integrated into the “Broad Front for Mexico” have declined with criticism of the internal process of several stages in which three finalists will be measured in five forums and will undergo opinion polls and a citizen consultation to define the standard bearer on September 3.

The former head of the Government of the Mexican capital from 2012 to 2018 He reflected that the first filter, which entails collecting 150,000 citizen signatures, “is not easy at all,” since they imply efforts similar to the support of entire towns.

Regarding the surveys that measure the popularity among the candidates of the Mexican opposition, he said that they are all respectable when they hope to be among the first positions.

“These numbers begin to change and they begin to move as it is refined and as the competition becomes more compact,” he commented.

He also indicated that the difference marked by the polls against the applicants of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) will be modified in a “radical way” once the competition is “face to face”.

COALITION GOVERNMENT

The coordinator of the PRD senators outlined that he is promoting the establishment of an unprecedented coalition government, in which all social organizations, political parties and, above all, the demands of the citizenry can fit.

He explained that will seek to embrace the greatest number of social causes among the population within a “government program” that will guarantee its compliance, preventing the president from being the one who has the last word or decision.

The Mexican Constitution establishes this figure as an agreement between the president and the political parties, which will implement a government program approved by Congress and executed by a cabinet agreed upon in common.

“It will be in writing that it will be fulfilled, but also all of us who are involved in this task have the interest that it be fulfilled,” he said.

THE CAUSES, THE DISTINCTIVE

The former attorney general of the Mexican capital also pointed out that his hallmark will be a “government with a cause.”

He advanced that with a coalition government there will be no shortage of medicines, investment goals that are not reached, and other factors such as insecurity.

Noticed It is necessary to strengthen the local and state police, since the National Guard, a body with military training created by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will not be able to cover the entire territory Mexican by itself.

He considered that salaries should be evaluated so that the police have a decent job.

But he conceded that it would be an “idle exercise” to dismantle the National Guard and return to a Federal Police.

In additionsaid that it will be necessary to establish a federal pact for health and security, considering that they are the two biggest current problems of Mexicans.

SOCIAL PROGRAMS, A GROWING EXPENDITURE

The senator also spoke out for maintaining the social programs that are delivered to 80 percent of Mexican homes.

“It will be necessary to concentrate on ensuring that social support is not lacking, because now they are already in constitutional rank, so it is no longer even a political offer, it is rather a legal obligation to take care of them,” he said.

However, he warned that this economic support will increasingly require a greater budgetary effort, so public finances must also be taken care of.

To do this, he suggested promoting greater investment in the country, in the midst of the relocation of companies in Mexico.

PRE-CAMPAIGNS AND PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Mancera also considered that the National Electoral Institute (INE) legalized the anticipated campaign acts, since the electoral period began by law next September.

The criticism occurs in the midst of tours and tours of the candidates for the candidacy of Brunettebranded as anticipated and illegal acts.

“What they achieved is to normalize an advance of the electoral campaigns,” he asserted.

However, he pointed out that the opposition must “tie the cards” against the ruling party in the race for the presidency.