THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, February 7, 2022, 18:26



A fight in the park located in Plaza Camilo José Cela, in the Murcia neighborhood of Vista Alegre, has ended with a 32-year-old man injured with a head injury. The conflict broke out around 4:40 p.m., when the Emergency Coordination Center received a call reporting that a man and two women were involved in the conflict.

Murcia Local Police officers went to the scene of the fight and demanded health care for a young woman suffering from an anxiety crisis and a man who had severe head trauma. The National Police also sent a unit to the scene.

The medical coordinator of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 mobilized two ambulances with toilets, who treated the wounded man ‘in situ’ and transferred him to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.