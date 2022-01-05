A 21-year-old young man was injured this Wednesday night when he suffered a traffic accident with the motorcycle he was driving in Murcia. The motorcyclist reportedly fell and was injured lying on the ground.

Local Police officers from the Murcia City Council and an ambulance from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the scene of the accident. The health workers treated the injured motorist on the spot, who had various multiple injuries, and after stabilizing him, they proceeded to transfer him to the Hospital. General Morales Meseguer University.