Djokovic must leave Australia: he is not vaccinated, visa canceled

L’Australia changed his mind, and after granting an entry visa to the country to the first tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, which would thus have been able to participate in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against Covid, has decided to revoke it. The officials who questioned him for several hours at the airport upon his arrival in the country, explained that the Serbian champion “did not meet the entry requirements”: he will therefore not be able to participate in the first tournament of the Grand Slam, scheduled in Melbourne starting next January 17th.

Djokovic “failed to provide adequate evidence”

“Mr Djokovic he was unable to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa was canceled “, announced theAustralian Border Force in a statement. “Non-citizens who do not have a valid entry visa or whose visa has been canceled will be detained and expelled from Australia”, added the border authorities. Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19, which however is mandatory for entry to Australia; yesterday he announced on Instagram that he was traveling to Melbourne thanks to a “medical waiver”, causing controversy in Australia where this privileged and unfair treatment was reported. “The Australian border forces will continue to ensure that all those arriving at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements”, reads the text of the declaration by the Sydney authorities. Together with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spaniard Rafael Badal, Djocovic holds the record of titles won in the Grand Slam, 20. In particular, in Melbourne he has won 9 times.

DJOKOVIC, SERBIAN PRESIDENT CALLS DJOKOVIC, ‘BADLY TREATED, ALL SERBIA BY YOUR SIDE’

The Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic on his Instagram profile he revealed that he had talked on the phone with the number one tennis player in the world Novak DJOKOVIC, after Australia canceled the sample entry visa. “I just spoke on the phone with Novak, I told him that all of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are taking all measures” to stop “the bad treatment of the best tennis player in the world as soon as possible”, explained Vucic. .

AUSTRALIAN PREMIER, ‘DJOKOVIC VISAS CANCELED, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE RULES’

“The visa of Mr. DJOKOVIC was deleted. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. Nobody is above these rules. “He writes it on twitter on Australian Premier Scott Morrison, recalling that Australia “has one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we continue to be vigilant”.

The previous episodes

Djokovic, visa problems: stuck on board the plane in Australia

Tennis, Djokovic risks not entering Australia. “Exemption? We want proof”