Entrance to the Madrid 2 Penitentiary Center, located between the Madrid municipalities of Alcalá de Henares and Meco, in an archive image. efe

Since Saturday afternoon, the Civil Guard has been searching for Yusef ML, alias The Pastilla and 20 years old, after having escaped that day from the Alcalá-Meco Penitentiary Center (Madrid), where he was being held awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in two contract murders. The escape was detected shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve during the count of inmates that is carried out after finishing the family visits, according to him. The Ceuta Lighthouse and confirmed by EL PAÍS in various prison sources. These sources suggest that El Pastilla, which that day had had a communication face to face (with physical contact) with those close to him, he took advantage of a security breach to mix with visitors and escape walking through the center's main door.

Sources close to the investigation conclude that the escape was not prepared and that all indications indicate that it did not have help from prison workers either. In this sense, they highlight that Yusef M. had been in the center for less than three weeks and, therefore, had neither the capacity nor the time to organize it, in addition to the fact that this Saturday's visit was the first face to face that he enjoyed with relatives in the Alcalá-Meco prison and, therefore, he did not know under what circumstances it took place in this prison. “He saw the opportunity and took advantage of it,” these sources are convinced. The review of the images recorded by the security cameras of the penitentiary center point in the same direction. In them you can see how the inmate left the center walking calmly accompanied by his family. Penitentiary sources describe what happened as a “very serious” security failure and attribute it to “a cluster of errors.” Penitentiary Institutions have initiated an internal procedure to determine the circumstances of the events.

Yusef M. was in preventive detention as the alleged perpetrator of at least two murders. The first was on October 6, 2022, when he allegedly killed a port worker in Algeciras (Cádiz) on request in Algeciras (Cádiz), whom the gang in which he was then a member, that of Nayim KA, alias Tayena, He mistook him for a member of a rival group, the 'Piolin'. The second homicide of which he is accused was committed on April 12 of this year and was that of Tayena himself, whom he allegedly shot almost point-blank in the abdomen as he left his house in Los Cortijillos, in Los Barrios, also in the province of Cadiz. Yusef was captured that same afternoon in Algeciras when he tried to board the ferry bound for Ceuta to hide. The Police also implicate him in numerous shootings carried out by mafias to gain control of drug trafficking on the outskirts of this autonomous city.

After his imprisonment, Yusef was included in the Special Monitoring Inmate File (FIES), a system created more than 25 years ago to increase control over certain prisoners and, in this way, “guarantee security” within prisons. Specifically, it was cataloged as FIES-5, one of the five files that exist and is intended for what are called prisoners with “special characteristics”, among them those accused of crimes with links to organized crime or of special seriousness, as was his case. Since then, he had been in the Botafuegos prison, in Algeciras, from where he was transferred at the beginning of December due to the risk that he would be attacked by inmates linked to the group of his second victim. The destination was the Madrid prison, a reference center for inmates under 21 years of age.

Since 2005 until now, more than 10,000 violations of sentences have been registered in Spanish prisons (more than 500 per year, on average), according to data from the Ministry of the Interior; although most of the escapees are arrested shortly after. Of this figure, the highest number occurred when prisoners took advantage of a permit not to return to the penitentiary center. Another significant number of violations occur during outings to go to court, when they are admitted to hospitals or when carrying out a cultural activity outside of prison. On April 26, two inmates from the Aranjuez prison took advantage of one of the latter to the Palace of this town and eat in a restaurant, to escape.

Escapes from inside prison, such as the one now carried out by Yusef M., are much fewer: since 2005, less than thirty have been recorded, according to different parliamentary responses from the Interior in recent years. One of the most famous was the one starring, in December 2020, Jonathan Moñiz, The lice, and his brother Miguel Ángel, who escaped from the Valdemoro prison after breaking the bars of a window, walking across the rooftops of the center and jumping over the perimeter fence with a rope they made. A third inmate who accompanied them failed in the attempt. The Moñiz brothers were arrested separately months later. Days after that escape, the Interior issued instructions to the directors of all penitentiary centers to review the security systems and urge that the measures contemplated in the protocols be applied to prevent escapes.