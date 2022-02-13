Now we show you a new cosplay of Zenitsu Agatsuma from Kimetsu no Yaiba a little inspired by the second season of the anime

While much of the attention from fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba focuses on Tanjirou Kamado and his sister nezuko, other characters in the series have stood out for their popularity. That is the case of Zenitsu Agatsuma.

He is a character some hate, but others love. All due to the way he behaves. When this demon hunter is awake he spends his time harassing just about any woman he comes across in a ridiculous way.

Zenitsu Agatsuma is hated and loved by many

Although ever since he met nezuko has calmed down quite a bit. But he is still loud, cowardly and scared. That is the most negative side of this character. However, from time to time he shows his best.

He showed that recently when he stopped the abuses committed by Daki against the girls who served him. He reflected decision and firmness in the face of what was happening. Nevertheless, Zenitsu stands out much more when asleep.

It’s like I’m a different character in Kimetsu no Yaiba when sleepwalking. It becomes deadly effective thanks to the technique of Lightning Breathattacking swiftly like lightning.

This is how he runs across the screen at breakneck speed surprising his enemies. It is part of what contributes to the popularity of this character and it is not uncommon for there to be many fan art based on it.

A Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay attached to the character

The same can be said of the cosplay, like the one we bring you now. It is a contribution from cosplayer @gaooooo_ri. As you can see, he recreated very well the appearance of Zenitsu.

The hair looks correct, as does the yellow uniform he wears and the cloth pattern with the white triangles. The coloration of the eyes, which is achieved with contact lenses, is also adequate. That can be seen in several of the photos of this new recreation.

East cosplayer also showed some of this character from Kimetsu no Yaiba with little bows That was part of the costume that she had in the second season.

He also has a bit of makeup but not as exaggerated as the one that was handled in the series. Too bad there is no photo where he is wielding his Katanawho is always by your side.

They are more than anything taken from @gaooooo_ri but without any background to complement them.

