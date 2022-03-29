With spring already underway, PlayStation has revealed that starting tomorrow, March 30, a new offer period for the ps store will start. Here we find a gigantic selection of games, DLC and add-ons that can be obtained at low prices.

All those interested have between March 30 and April 27 to take advantage of the spring deals. However, some titles in particular will return to their usual prices from April 13, so you need to keep an eye on the virtual store of PS4 and PS5.

These are some of the titles that will have discounts:

-ABZU.

-Alan Wake Remastered.

-Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

-BioShock: The Collection.

-Control.

-Crystals.

-Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

-DOOM Eternal.

-Persona 5 Strikers.

-Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

You can check the complete list of games with discounts here. Remember, you have from March 30, and until April 27, to increase your collection of digital games, without your portfolio suffering a strong blow. On related issues, subscription services in video games will not be like Spotify and Netflix, says the CEO of SIE. Similarly, Jim Ryan ensures that all major publishers will be on the new PS Plus.

Via: PlayStation