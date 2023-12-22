It is not a simple number. It is much more than a number. When you play the Christmas lottery, behind the five figures that are printed on a tenth there is hope, dreams, trips, cars, houses, vacations… Therefore, there are many who carefully select the number they buy, sometimes guided for important events in their life, the happiest: a wedding, a birth, a graduation… On other occasions, they prefer to let chance decide. Or the lottery.

Only its owners know why they decided to buy 93361 or 41147. What is behind those two numbers that have become, by the magic of luck, 20,000 euros, which is the prize – the fourth – that they It's up to whoever has a tenth with one of these two magical figures that has been distributed practically entirely in Valencia, where more than 35 million euros have rained, and Barcelona, ​​where another 33.2 million travel.

In addition, the winners will receive a full 1,000 euros for each euro played, without any type of withholding being applied to the Treasury, since since 2020 prizes of less than 40,000 euros are exempt from tax. For the rest of the prizes, 20% of the winning amount must be paid to the treasury.

93361 was the first fourth prize of the almost finished 2023. The children Elisabeth Obarisiagbon and Sergio Abaga sang it at 11:14 in the morning, after Rodrigo Román and Aurora Rodríguez extracted the balls. It took a while to wait. In reality, only the fifth prizes were early. During more than two hours of drawing, only fifth prizes were awarded. No trace of fourths, no thirds, no seconds. Not even the Gordo.

And, after the fifth, as if this were a descending scale, it was the turn of the fourth. Administration number 1 of the town of Alginet sold 165 series and distributed no more and no less than 33 million euros to this small Mediterranean town of just over 3,000 inhabitants.

A small pinch was also left in Valencia, in the town of Algemesí, with almost 30,000 inhabitants, where another seven series of the number 93361 were sold, that is, 1.4 million euros. The graceful administration was very proud of having sold this number “all at the counter”, while in the background the excitement of the customers who were arriving after hearing the good news could be heard. It is not the first time that this business distributes a prize, “we have given them from the Primitiva”, but it has debuted with the National Lottery. And what better occasion to do it than in the traditional Christmas raffle.

But there has been another Valencian third prize where money has also rained, in this case one million euros: Benifaió. But so that it was not just a prize with a Valencian flavor, this magical figure was also sold in Seville, in La Luisiana, five other series, which means another million euros. Finally, the Alicante town of Villena sold another three series and left 600,000 euros in this nougat-producing land.

We had to wait longer, almost an hour, for the second quarter, although less than for Gordo to sing. At 12:08 in the morning Ainhoa ​​Rosero and Rosario Martínez sang another number with a lot of Mediterranean flavor. Because 166 series were sold in Barcelona, ​​more specifically in the town of Granollers, which received with joy the 33.2 million euros in prizes.

Finally, another 3.8 million traveled to the interior of Spain, to Salamanca, where in the town of Peñaranda de Bracamonte 16 series of a number that many will never forget were sold: 41147.