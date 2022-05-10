EP Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:35



The standard rental flat in the Region of Murcia in April 2022 had an average price of 5.86 euros per square meter, which represented a monthly increase of 2.81%, the highest in Spain, according to the monthly report of rental prices of ‘pisos.com’.

Compared to April 2021, the increase was 1.92%, the second least intense in the country. In this way, the Region of Murcia was the sixth autonomous region with the most affordable monthly payment for tenants, behind Castilla y León (€4.70/m2), among others.

For its part, the rental flat in Spain had an average price of 10.17 euros per square meter in April, rising 0.30% per month. Compared to April 2021, the increase was 5.18%.

Finally, the city of Murcia marked an average price of 8.21 euros per square meter in April 2022. This monthly payment placed it in an intermediate position in the list of incomes of Spanish cities. The capital of the Region of Murcia registered an increase of 2.53% compared to March. While compared to April 2021, it showed a rise of 8.02%.