A Houthi medical official confirmed the incident, saying, “79 people were killed and 110 injured.” Two other medical officials confirmed the outcome of the accident, which took place in the Bab al-Yemen area in central Sanaa, according to an AFP correspondent.

The Houthi news agency quoted a Houthi official as saying that the incident occurred “due to a stampede of citizens during the random distribution of sums of money by some merchants,” noting that “the dead and injured were transferred to hospitals and two merchants in charge of the matter were arrested.”“.

For his part, the head of the so-called Supreme Political Council of the Houthis, Mahdi Al-Mashat, announced “the formation of a committee from the Interior, Security, Intelligence, Judiciary and Prosecution Office to investigate the stampede,” Saba reported.“.