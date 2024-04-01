The Netflix streaming platform has an extensive catalog that covers a wide range of genres and eras, allowing its subscribers to enjoy a varied cinematographic experience. Among its extensive repertoire, nine children's films stand out that have left an indelible mark in the memory of several generations. From classics from the 90s to more recent productionsthese films have endured over time and continue to delight both children and adults.

From animated classics to live-action movies, each of these masterpieces has its own unique charm and appeal. They are stories that taught us valuable lessons about friendship, courage, the importance of being yourself and the power of dreams when we were children, marking the childhood and lives of many generations.

On this tour of the Netflix children's catalog, we immerse ourselves in a nostalgic journey full of memories and emotions. Whether we view them through the eyes of a child or the perspective of an adult, these films continue to inspire and captivate, reminding us of the timeless importance of cinema as a means of human expression and connection.

Matilda

Based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” is a magical story that follows the footsteps of a child prodigy with telekinetic powers. Directed by Danny DeVito and starring Mara Wilson, this film has captivated audiences of all ages with its message about the importance of bravery and kindness.

The Little Naughties

“The Little Naughties” is a family comedy which follows the antics of a group of rebellious children as they try to overcome the adversities that come their way. This film, directed by Penelope Spheeris, is an ode to friendship and camaraderie, showing how teamwork can overcome any obstacle.

My first kiss

With a cast led by Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky, “My First Kiss” is a film that captures the essence of adolescence and first love. Set in the 1970sthis heartwarming story follows the ups and downs of the lives of two young friends as they navigate the challenges of growing up.

Mini Spies

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, “Mini Spies” is an action-adventure film that follows the exploits of children who become spies to save the world. With innovative special effects and a charismatic cast, this film is a visual feast that will captivate children and adults alike.

Peter Pan (2003)

The film adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Peter Pan” directed by PJ Hogan offers a modern and exciting take on the story of the boy who never grows up. With stunning landscapes and visual effects, this film transports viewers to the magical Neverland, where adventure and imagination reign supreme.

'Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book'.

This dark and exciting adaptation from Rudyard Kipling's classic Follow in the footsteps of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle. Directed by Andy Serkis, this film offers a fresh and fascinating take on the well-known tale, exploring themes of identity, belonging and bravery in a lush and dangerous environment.

The Flintstones (1994)

“The Flintstones” takes viewers back to the Stone Age in this film adaptation of the popular television show. Directed by Brian Levantthis family comedy combines impressive special effects with witty humor to deliver a fun, nostalgic experience for the entire family.

The Grinch

Based on the children's book by Dr. Seuss, “The Grinch” is an animated film that follows the antics of a grumpy green being who hates Christmas. With the voice of Jim Carrey giving life to the main character, this film is a celebration of the Christmas spirit and the importance of love and friendship.

'Babe: The Brave Little Pig'.

“Babe: The Brave Pig” tells the story of a little pig who defies expectations and becomes an unexpected hero. Directed by Chris Noonanthis film is a moving reflection on the importance of determination, friendship and acceptance, for both humans and animals.

These nine children's movies available on Netflix offer a wide variety of stories and emotions that continue to captivate audiences of all ages. Whether reliving the magic of childhood or sharing these classics with younger generations, these films remain a cinematic treasure that will last the test of time.