Søren Ulrik Thomsen's essay “Store Kongensgade 23” begins with the death of his mother. He is not the first person to remember and write about the death of a parent. Annie Ernaux, Karl Ove Knausgård and, last but not least, Peter Handke wrote autobiographical texts after the death of their father or mother. In Handke's story “Wishless Misfortune” it says: “Suddenly, in my helpless rage, I felt the need to write something about my mother.” Thomsen uses this sentence as the motto of his mother's biography.

There are good reasons why “Store Kongensgade 23” is designated as an essay. One could also have spoken of autofiction. Thomsen peppers his memories with a sufficient number of theoretical considerations and reflections on his own literary work. But since talk of autofiction is used so frequently that it has lost its meaning, calling it an essay promises to be a better guide. “Store Kongensgade 23” is in fact an attempt in which the author tries out different approaches to autobiographical writing.

The mother's life path leads the furthest, which is traced, among other things, through the poems she wrote. When the family moves from the countryside to the Danish capital and the author reaches puberty, they become severely depressed. For seven years, the mother had to be repeatedly admitted to psychiatric care and was barely able to take part in family life. Thomsen writes that he felt lost during this time and at the same time was full of youthful dreams for the future. He can hardly remember the depressing events, but he can remember the beautiful ones well. But over everything there is a haze of melancholy that comes from the mother's illness.

The agony of electroconvulsive therapy

She is prescribed various psychotropic medications and more than thirty electroconvulsive therapies. Linda Boström Knausgård last reported on her painful experiences with this treatment method three years ago. Like her, Thomsen is outraged by the use of this therapy, from which the patients emerged completely destroyed. During a visit to the hospital, he found the mother “terribly emaciated, dressed in a faded, pale red hospital nightgown, laughing wildly and with unnaturally bright eyes.”

After several years, a doctor finally became really interested in his mother's suffering. The therapeutic conversation makes her heal – like a miracle – overnight. Thomsen draws far-reaching conclusions from this circumstance. A little too confidently and lightly, he accuses psychiatric treatment methods of reducing the psychological to the somatic.







He cites psychoanalysis as an alternative. He himself was relieved from anxiety attacks through her. As if the author were seeking an analytical dialogue with his mother, he sketches out her family history using anamnesis. It is touching and tells of the strokes of fate of several generations. Thomsen comes across his mother's narcissistic, uncaring father, whom he blames as the cause of his mother's depression.

About remembering, growing older and writing

All of this is very understandable at first glance. But despite the justified criticism of harsh treatment methods, Thomsen's recommendation for dealing with mental illnesses is dangerous. It suggests that the evidence of what is seen promises truth. The author childishly insists that he has seen what he has seen. He meaningfully ends his criticism of psychiatry with a quote from Éluard: “I say what I see / What I know / what is true.”