The Government of Mexico City reported that More than 180 people participated in the mobilization this Friday, March 8 for him International Women's Daymostly peacefully.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, said that over 8 hoursmore than 180 thousand women gathered at the demonstration that day, the busiest in recent years.

“The vast majority of the activities were developed and concluded peacefully,” said the chief of the Mexico City Police.

“With dialogue and support we guarantee the free exercise of rights and the safety of the people who live and transit through #CDMX.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Government of Mexico City, Ricardo Ruiz Suárez, assured that at all times the capital authorities guaranteed the right to free demonstration in the CDMX.

“The mobilization for International Women's Day was carried out, with the participation of more than 180 thousand women. Most of the activities were carried out peacefully, and the right to free demonstration and the safety of the participants were guaranteed at all times. “, he noted on social networks.

Man attacks women

The SSC CDMX reported that uniformed Auxiliary Police arrested a man who probably attacked two women attending the demonstration that took place in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, within the framework of International Women's Day.

The police accompanying the march noticed that at the intersection of Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas and Francisco I. Madero Street, in the Centro neighborhood, a group of people were holding and beating a subject, so they approached to verify the situation.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with two women who mentioned that the man approached on a motorcycle and began to attack them.

Upon realizing this situation, other people held the subject and began to beat him, so the uniformed officers controlled the situation and protected the person's integrity.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and placed at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will define his legal situation.

Mexico and International Women's Day

Within the framework of International Women's Day, celebrated on Friday, March 8, the historical importance of this date is highlighted as a reminder of women's tireless fight for equal rights and opportunities in all areas of society.

In Mexico, this day becomes relevant in a context where both progress and persistent challenges are evident in terms of female economic participation.

According to data from the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase was recorded in the number of employed women, reaching a total of 24,241,480, which represents 97.3 percent of the female Economically Active Population (EAP). This increase reflects the greater incorporation of women into the paid labor market.

However, this progress is not homogeneous, since significant obstacles persist that limit the full labor development of women.

These include the gender pay gap, employment instability and precarious working conditions, especially in informal and low-paid sectors, which continue to disproportionately affect women.

On the other hand, it is observed that a considerable percentage of women, specifically 25,212,153, remain outside the labor force, constituting 88 percent of the female Non-Economically Active Population (PNEA).

This shows the existence of structural barriers that limit their economic participation, such as unpaid care responsibilities and the lack of decent employment opportunities.

Given this panorama, the International Women's Day It also represents a call to action to promote significant improvements in women's working conditions and ensure their full inclusion in the economy.