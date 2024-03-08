Sanborns presents an irresistible offer of watches from recognized brands for all tastes, both for women and men. Sanborns, a unique and successful retail concept in Mexico, a leader in various product and service categories, now offers an unmissable opportunity with 50% discounts on luxury watches.

Among the prominent brands that the department store owned by Carlos Slim has Up for auction are Tommy, Bulova, Nautica, Anne Klein, Enso and more, Get to know some of the elegant watches that you can buy at half price so you don't miss the opportunity to discover the latest fashion trends.

It should be noted that these models will give a touch of elegance and sophistication to your style, and by offering a wide variety, they satisfy all tastes, so this is your opportunity to purchase elegant and sophisticated watches from the Tommy Hilfiger brand that Standing out for their classic design and impeccable finishes, Bulova are synonymous with precision and distinction, while if you are looking for a nautical and adventurous touch, Nautica watches are the perfect choice.

On the other hand, Anne Klein watches add a touch of glamor to any outfit, Enso, perfect for a contemporary lifestyle, whatever your taste, You will find what you are looking for with a 50% discount, thus guaranteeing quality-price.

Tommy Watch for Men 1710498 – Silver Stainless Steel

⦿ Price: $1,949

⦿ Silver stainless steel bracelet and case.

⦿ Multifunction and trend design.

⦿ Water resistance of 50 meters.

Bulova Watch 98a266 Automatic Winding Mechanical Historical Archive

⦿ Price: $12,454

⦿ Miyota 82 S 0 self-winding mechanical movement.

⦿ Black rotating top bezel.

⦿ Water resistance up to 200 meters.

Nautica NAPNSS301 NST 101 Men's Watch

⦿ Price:$2,750

⦿ Recycled stainless steel case.

⦿ Silicone strap in striking colors.

⦿ Water resistance of 100 meters.

Anne Klein AK3898RUST Ladies Watch

⦿ Price: $1,359

⦿ Red polycarbonate strap and matching cover.

⦿ Water resistance of 3 meters.

⦿ Ideal for any occasion.

Enso Black Ceramic Bracelet Watch Set for Women EWBSL06

⦿ Price: $1,299

⦿ Modern black ceramic design.

⦿ Water resistance of 30 meters.

⦿ Includes matching watch and bracelet.

Timex TW2V43300VT Essex Avenue Men's Watch

⦿ Price: $1,599

⦿ Modern analog watch with octagonal bezel.

⦿ Water resistance of 50 meters.

⦿ Available in various colors and styles.