Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The results of a study prepared by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed that the marine water quality in the country is among the highest levels of marine water classification during 2021, with a high quality of 81.1%, and the quality of marine water in the country is within the range of subtropical water properties, and the enjoyment of the Arabian Gulf waters of the state With a characteristic of greater warmth and salinity, due to the fact that the waters of the Gulf are a semi-closed lake accompanied by a slow movement in the circulation of its waters and an increase in evaporation rates with a decrease in the annual fresh water flow.

The results of the study also showed that the UAE enjoys a marine environment with a rich natural diversity, and the country’s marine areas contribute to economic and social well-being, and are considered one of the main economic pillars of the region, which includes fishing, marine trade, transport activities, tourism and water desalination, in addition to the quality of marine waters playing a pivotal role. The marine environment system, as it is considered one of the main factors for the survival and continuity of life for marine life, as the deterioration of its quality leads to damages to marine resources and habitats.

Beach water is safe

The study, titled “Monitoring the properties of water quality and marine nutrients in the territorial waters of the country 2021”, indicated that the current pressures arising from coastal development factors and the accompanying industrial and tourism activities, represent a major player in marine water quality, and it is necessary to maintain the quality of marine water in the country from For sustainable marine development, the results of the study on the levels of bacterial microbes showed low levels of bacteria in the waters of the eastern coast of the country, compared to the waters of the beaches overlooking the Arabian Gulf, where the levels of microbes in marine waters are considered very low, which indicates that the beach waters are generally safe General for leisure activities.

natural nutrients

The results of the study indicated that the country’s water contains almost natural and equal nutrients between the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman. It was noted that the Arabian Gulf contains water saturated with nutrients such as nitrite more than the waters of the East Coast during the summer season, while the waters of the East Coast Sea of ​​the State contain higher rates. The marine nutrients represented by (ammonia, phosphates, nitrates, and silicates), compared with the waters of the Arabian Gulf of the state during most seasons of the year, due to the flow of marine currents, both surface and benthic emissions loaded with cold quantities of high stocks of nutrients from the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.

Diverse ecosystems

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment affirmed that the waters of the seas and oceans contain complex and diverse ecological and biological systems that occupy a large part of the ecosystems on the planet, as coastal and marine resources provide a wide range of basic environmental, economic and social benefits around the world. Marine livelihoods directly and indirectly for millions of people, in addition to providing food, acting as incubators for materials from land and air sources, maintaining ecological cycles, regulating climatic conditions, and maintaining the complex ecological balance of a range of marine ecosystems.

On the other hand, the ministry stated that any disruption in the environmental systems of the seas and oceans will constitute a contributing factor to multiple risks and disasters on the quality of water properties and other vital environments, and any deterioration in the main biological, physical and chemical processes of marine waters can lead to multidimensional harmful effects on all aspects. Therefore, the sustainable management of coastal and marine resources, as well as the preservation of water quality, was and remains a top priority for all countries of the world, including the UAE, which has long been committed to developing regional action and strengthening capabilities that ensure protection and sustainable use of resources From this point of view, a variety of approaches to environmental management of marine resources and their water quality have been adopted, and they are being implemented at the national level within the application of integrated coastal marine management methodologies.

UAE Centennial

The ministry indicated that the waters of the marine areas of the country are home to a rich variety of tropical habitats and habitats, in addition to being of tourist and heritage value. However, the difference in biological diversity and its geographical distribution can occur accompanying climatic changes and pollutants or exotic species, stressing that maintaining Marine water quality is one of the important goals in the ministry’s strategic plans, as these goals are linked to an important set of indicators specified in the national agenda for the UAE Vision 2021, the Emirates Centennial, and the strategic goals of the ministry. At the international level, they are linked to the fourteenth goal of the United Nations. United Nations for Sustainable Development on the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources to achieve sustainable development.

The Ministry stressed that it uses the marine water quality index, as an indicator that expresses the health of marine areas and their wildlife, which leads to ease of forecasting, dealing with and adapting to the nature of marine water quality and reducing its economic costs, as these procedures represent one of the important tools in monitoring changes. that may occur on the quality of marine waters, and to provide an opportunity for the competent authorities and the concerned authorities to respond to these changes and address them immediately. Decision making by following up on set reference values.