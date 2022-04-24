Mexico City.-While searching for Debanhi Susana Escobarlocated lifeless Thursday afternoon in Nuevo León, at least 80 women were reported missing across the country.

The 18-year-old girl was captured for the last time by a security camera in the municipality of Escobedo, at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, and the authorities recovered her lifeless body on Thursday, April 21, from a cistern on land from the Nueva Castilla Motel, on the highway to Laredo.

In those 13 days that the search for Debanhi lasted, at least 80 women disappeared in 19 states of the country, seven of them in Nuevo León, according to reports in the National Registry of Missing and Non-Located Persons.

In Morelos the highest number of disappearances of women occurred, with 14 cases in these 13 days. in the isstate of Mexico occurred 10 and in Jalisco and the Mexico City 9 in each. follow him Sinaloa, with 8, and Nuevo León with 7.

Three disappearances occurred in each of these entities: Campeche, Durango, Guerrero and Quintana Roo, while in Coahuila and Hidalgo there were two and in Chihuahua, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas, one disappearance was reported.

More than half of the 80 missing women in these days were between 10 and 19 years old.

According to the registry, 18 victims were between 10 and 14 years old, and another 26 between 15 and 19; on another 12 occasions the records do not include the age of the victim.

Among the 80 victims there is a Honduran, an American and a German.

The federal registry also shows that the disappearance of women has increased significantly in recent weeks, since in historical figures they are almost 25 percent of the total disappearances, while these two weeks represent 45 percent.

On April 14, the girl Katya Miranda disappeared in Morelos, only 11 years old, who was last seen in the municipality of Tepalcingo.

The next day, another 15-year-old girl, named Maricela Bravo, disappeared in the same state, but in Tlaltizapán.

Laura González, 16, disappeared on April 19 in Yautepec, Morelos. She wore a black sweatshirt, denim jeans of the same color, white tennis shoes and a silver bracelet.

Fanny Dionisio Arreola, 18, was last seen on April 16 in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico, from where she managed to call her family to alert them that they had put her in a van.

Cases of missing women in states that do not have any report in the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons have also been disseminated on social networks, such as the case of Andrea Brandy Méndez, who disappeared on April 10 in Mérida, Yucatán, according to a Amber Alert tab that was released.