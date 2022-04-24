Richard Boateng emerges unscathed from Borja García’s pressure and looks for a long pass, yesterday. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

one Two drawing changes annul Girona from the inside and cut Juncá’s wings afterwards



Carrión surprised with a novel tactical variation, unexpected on matchday 37 of the season. The Cartagena coach opted for a 4-4-2 block at times converted into 4-3-3. In this way, the team accumulated many players inside [Boateng, Bodiger, De Blasis y Nacho Gil] and the interplay was completely annulled