Dubai (Union)

The curtain falls on Sunday on the second round of the Dubai Open Kite Surfing Championship, which is organized by the Dubai International Marine Club, as part of the season’s calendar.

The club is organizing the Dubai Open Kite Surf Championship under the supervision of the Modern Sail and Rowing Federation, and in cooperation with the Emirates Kite Surf, Rowing and Water Skiing Committee, for the sixth consecutive season, as the event has become an outlet for sports lovers, and an annual date awaited by fans of this kind of passion for marine adventure.

Today, the stages of the round started successfully, through the Hydrofoil and Winning Foil competitions, which witnessed great participation, while the stages of the second round are completed today, through two competitions, the first is free shows, in which the stars of our team hope to achieve impressive results, after returning from participating in the Qatar Grand Prix. A few days ago, the second was the Twin Tip competition, where everyone competed for the titles of men, women, juniors, juniors, and citizens.

The stars of the national team stole the lights on the first day, by participating in the Hydrofoil competition, where contestant No. 22, our hero Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Marzouqi, won first place, while contestant No. 25, our hero Suhail Al-Marri came second, and contestant No. 64, our hero Ahmed Al-Muhairbi, won third place. While our rising champion, Abdullah Al-Muhairbi, succeeded in obtaining second place in the junior category.

On the level of “professionals”, the world champion who is visiting Dubai for the eighth time shone, contestant No. 57, Slovenian Tony Vodisic, achieving the lead in the men’s category, ahead of contestant No. 32, the Dutchman Aden Gabriel Van D, who finished second, while contestant No. 36, the Briton, excelled. Sarah Douglas in the women’s competition.

It is expected that the number of participants, by the end of the second round on Sunday, will reach more than 80 contestants, representing Britain, France, Slovenia, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Morocco.