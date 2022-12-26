Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Ain)

The Municipality of Al Ain City has completed the Al Watta Gardens project with 8 diverse gardens, which contain many distinctive services for all family members.

The Watta Division Gardens project comes within the priorities of the Department of Municipalities and Transport for an emirate that is distinguished by its general appearance, pioneering facilities and infrastructure that enhance the lifestyle, to meet the needs of the residents of the regions, to provide the main elements in the residential areas, and to increase the green area in the city.

Engineer Lama Abdullah Al-Khaili, project manager, said that 8 gardens have been completed in the Al-Watta area, including one central garden, 4 public gardens and a field garden, in addition to two gardens consisting of playgrounds, in a manner that achieves the best quality standards and required specifications and is commensurate with the open spaces available in the project’s gardens for various age categories.

Al-Khaili added, the parks have a range of facilities such as a 620-meter-long running track and 850-meter walks, and a 215-meter bicycle ramp is available to increase the fun and excitement for fans of this sport, and the central park contains a place for skating with an area of ​​​​425 square meters that enables park goers to safely skate, and add sliding, jumping and adventure games.

Al-Khaili continued her talk about playground gardens, where basketball and volleyball courts were provided, and two artificial turf stadiums for football, with an area of ​​​​the first football field of 1585 square meters, the second stadium of 1545 square meters, and a multi-use stadium on an area of ​​570 square meters, in addition to fitness equipment. Miscellaneous in the garden.

And Al-Khaili indicated that, in order to ensure the integration of gardens in Al-Watah Division, play areas and shaded sessions were provided for children, and landscaping and agricultural works were carried out, as ornamental and local trees were planted, bringing their number to 1060 trees, and green areas were added on an area of ​​14,700 square meters to all gardens and lighting was provided. The floor has 226 lighting poles and ground searchlights for trees.