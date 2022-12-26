Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, confirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023 comes Confirming the global recognition of the country’s leadership in the field of climate sustainability.

In her interview with Al-Ittihad, Mizutori stated that the city of Dubai was announced as the first resilience center in the world, as part of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s program to make cities resilient 2030 (Resilient Cities 2030), as the office witnesses to the Emirate of Dubai its commitment Led by urban resilience, and its tremendous efforts to achieve the goals of sustainable development and preserve the safety and future of its citizens and residents.

She explained the resilience centers in cities that have already shown their leadership in including risks and resilience in local policies and approaches, as the centers work to enhance cooperation between one city and another and inspire other communities to become more resilient to disasters during (COP28) in 2023, stressing the work of the United Nations. Disaster risk reduction during the new session of the conference with resilience centers to share knowledge and build capacity to inspire more local governments to commit to greater resilience.

She indicated that the United Nations is aspiring for disaster risk reduction to build on the results to be achieved at the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the UAE next year (COP28), and the achievements made at the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of States. Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh last November of this year (COP27), and work to compensate for failures through greater commitments to reduce emissions to maintain the 1.5°C limit and provide more financing for adaptation to climate change.

A future without disasters

And to her question about the main goals of the United Nations for disaster risk reduction and the Arab countries in (COP28)? “It will be important to build on the progress made so far, particularly in implementing the Early Warning for All initiative and helping all countries achieve a disaster-free future,” Mizutori said. The Initiative’s Implementation Action Plan calls for new targeted initial investments of $3.1 billion between The years 2023 and 2027, equivalent to only 50 cents per person per year, and the plan will also address the main gaps in understanding disaster risks, monitoring, prediction, rapid communication, preparedness and response. Therefore, the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, hosting COP27, became the first African resilience center in the region, following the steps of Dubai, where COP28 is being held, the first resilience center worldwide.

Roles of the United Nations in COP28

And about the roles of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction in the (COP28) conference to be held in the UAE in 2023? Mizutori indicated that the office will focus on implementing the “Early Warning for All” initiative, especially on activities related to knowledge of disaster risks, and will also cooperate with the United Nations Development Program and the World Meteorological Organization to develop a new tracking system for recording and analyzing risks, losses and damages resulting from disasters, to In addition to the continuous participation in (COP28) processes related to adaptation and disaster risk reduction, stressing that the urban resilience referred to above will also be an important focus in the city of Dubai, in which the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties will be held in 2023, given that it is a center for resilience and advanced work to reduce disaster risk, where it can inspire other communities to take action.

Reduce gas emissions

She emphasized the need to reduce uncontrolled greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 1.5°C target as an urgent global priority, and all countries – including low- and middle-income countries – need greater ambition to reduce emissions levels, along with efforts to reduce vulnerability and exposure, This applies to the Arab countries. Of course, there are Arab countries that are much less than others in contributing to climate change while they are the most affected, such as Somalia and Sudan. For example, Somalia is currently facing the effects of the worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa in 40 years, as some regions of the country are exposed to to the risk of starvation because of its repercussions.

Achievements of the Sharm El-Sheikh Conference

When asked about the achievements of the Sharm El-Sheikh Conference (COP27)?, Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, said: “The conference came in the wake of a year that witnessed many disasters caused by climate change, including The recent devastation in Pakistan, and the decision to establish and operate the Loss and Damage Fund for Vulnerable Countries Hardly Affected by Climate Disasters is a historic achievement, given that it culminates thirty years of resolute advocacy by small islands, least developed countries and civil society, and is an acknowledgment that the countries contributing the least The ability to create the climate crisis, bear the costs of disasters alone.

She stated that among the other achievements that were welcomed was the agreement to define the operational and institutional arrangement for the “Santiago” network, which paves the way for providing technical assistance to vulnerable developing countries to avoid, reduce and address losses and damages, in addition to the launch of the United Nations Secretary-General’s action plan to achieve the early warning initiative for all. He invited the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the World Meteorological Organization to co-lead this initiative, as the action plan addresses the main gaps in understanding disaster risks, monitoring, forecasting, rapid communication, preparedness and response, and will also save lives and protect livelihoods, in addition to contributing significantly to achieving the framework. “Sendai” for disaster risk reduction and achieving sustainable development goals.

current and future risks

And to her question about the types of challenges and risks that Arab countries are exposed to regarding climate change now and in the future, and the most important solutions to these risks? Mizutori, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, said: “Over the past 30 years, the Arab region has been affected by more than 270 disasters, resulting in the deaths of more than 150,000 people and affecting nearly 10 Millions of people,” noting that the Arab region is exposed to natural hazards, some of which are exacerbated and affected by climate change. Local events of small and medium impact, such as torrents and landslides, are rarely recorded in a systematic manner, even though they negatively affect the affected population in the medium and long term, as well as other events. On larger areas and often transnational borders, such as earthquakes, sand and dust storms, droughts and hurricanes, however, the risks we face are no longer individual risks, they are systemic risks and their effects are cascading. Examples of this in the Arab region are rural and agricultural risks with increasing Food insecurity, rapid urbanization, and the relationship between climate change, disasters, conflict, and migration. And she continued: “While climate-related risks are increasing rapidly, vulnerability and exposure must be reduced so that risks, such as floods or hurricanes, do not turn into extreme events and disasters. Today, 10% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty, and about 193 million people suffer from severe poverty.” In 53 countries with severe food insecurity,” she said, stressing the need for much greater investment and commitment to reduce vulnerability and tackle inequality. She stressed the availability of an opportunity to address these problems in the Arab region through the adoption of an agenda for disaster risk reduction, with the aim of managing risks and addressing them effectively at the local, national and regional levels. weakness.

Avoid effects

And about the keenness of the participants in the Conference of the Parties in Sharm el-Sheikh (COP27) to shed light on the world’s need for more energy with the lowest possible emissions, and the extent to which Arab countries are able to move quickly in the energy sector, or do they need long years? “To avoid the worst effects of climate change, emissions must be halved by 2030 and net zero by 2050, and to do this, all countries need to get rid of dependence on fossil fuels and invest in sustainable energy,” Mizutori said, noting that most Arab countries have identified targets as part of their national plans for renewable energy or sustainable energy strategies, and these targets demonstrate a political commitment to the transition towards renewable energy sources, and it is important in all infrastructure decisions, including energy, to ensure that investments are aware of the risks and take a comprehensive approach to the transition process, including Considering the impact on water resources in an area suffering from water scarcity.

agricultural innovation

When asked about the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” initiative launched by the UAE and America during the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year 2021?, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said: “The initiative is very important. As it supports accelerating the innovation of agricultural and food systems, climate action, because the agricultural sector bears responsibility for approximately 25 percent of emissions harmful to the environment globally, and given the impact of climate change on long-term agricultural practices with changes in global temperatures, we hope that this initiative will enhance the capacity of the agricultural sector On resilience to climate disasters and overall support for greater global climate action.

regional cooperation

Regarding the office’s future plans in this regard?, Mizutori said: “Among the important priorities is the expansion of early warning systems, as they have the most prominent role in knowing extreme events and disasters, and continuing to call for the elimination of climate disasters to reduce vulnerability and exposure so that dangers such as floods or hurricanes do not transform – To extreme events and disasters or lead to significant losses and damage, and decisive regional cooperation in working to meet the challenges, and good examples in this regard are the Arab regional forums for disaster risk reduction, which are preceded by Arab partnership meetings, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, academia, civil societies and the media.

on the front lines

And about a lot of talk recently about the Arab countries not causing the phenomenon of climate change? “There is no doubt that climate change is hugely unfair,” Mizutori said. “The most vulnerable countries contribute the least to global emissions, but they are on the front lines of climate impacts with fewer resources to adapt and invest in disaster risk reduction. Given this context, they should not The response to climate change is not only effective, but also fair, and in order to tackle climate change, the richest countries in the world certainly need to step up efforts and do more.